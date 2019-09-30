Contact Us
Englewood PD: 80-Something Pedestrian Struck, 80-Something Woman Driving

Jerry DeMarco
The man was struck on West Palisade Avenue near Armory Street in Englewood, police said.
The man was struck on West Palisade Avenue near Armory Street in Englewood, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pedestrian in his 80s was struck by a car driven by a woman in her 80s Monday afternoon in Englewood, authorities said.

The pedestrian was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a leg injury after being struck by a Honda Accord while crossing West Palisade Avenue near Armory Street shortly before 2 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

He was conscious and alert, Halstead said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the deputy chief said.

No charges were immediately filed nor summonses issued, he said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

