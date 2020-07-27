Englewood Motorcyclist, 50, Killed In Turnpike Ramp Crash

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Englewood was killed in a crash on Route 278 in Union County over the weekend, state police said.

Shawn Palmer was on the Route 278 ramp to the NJ Turnpike when he struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road around 7 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Palmer was ejected from his Kawasaki and fell from the elevated roadway onto a portion of Route 278, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motorcycle hit a GMC box truck, Goez said. The truck driver was uninjured, the trooper said.

