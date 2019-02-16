Englewood Man Charged With Killing Parents Remains Held In Psyche Ward At New Bridge

UPDATE: More than 24 hours after his arrest, an Englewood man charged with stabbing his parents to death several days ago remained held for psychiatric treatment in police custody Sunday at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Detectives captured Pawel Michael Boduch the night before, after he went back to retrieve his father's car from the local ShopRite in Englewood, where authorities said he left it.

The 43-year-old former real estate appraiser hid behind the store, then was caught as he approached the 2014 Honda Accord, a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Several hours earlier, police found the body of his father, Edward Boduch, 71, upstairs and his 72-year-old mother, Miroslawa Potocka, downstairs at their Lafayette Place home.

The couple's other son, Gregory, summoned police to the circa-2000 duplex to check on their welfare around 11:40 a.m. Saturday when he couldn't reach them, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Both apparently had been dead at least three days, responders said.

"A sad act of biblical proportions," Michael Wildes told Daily Voice.

The father's Accord was found earlier Saturday at the local ShopRite, which was briefly locked down just before 3 p.m.

But they couldn't find Boduch, a law enforcement official said.

"It was believed he may still be in the area," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "No one wanted to spook him by saying too much."

Turns out they were right.

Pawel Boduch, who was born in Poland, is charged with two counts of murder and one of illegal weapons possession. He will either remain at New Bridge or possibly be moved to the Bergen County Jail, depending on what a judge decides.

Wildes, the city mayor, used the double homicide as an opportunity to repeat his call for increasing the ranks of city law enforcement.

"In the last weeks Englewood has sustained a rash of significant criminal activity," he said, referring to a shooting on West Palisade Avenue, a bank robbery and the theft of money from a liquor store.

"We simply need more police officers to insure proper deployment for deterrence and investigations," the mayor said.

******

SEE: A 47-year-old man was struck in the arm by one bullet while another smashed through the window of an innocent resident’s home Tuesday night in Englewood.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/englewood-shooting-man-struck-in-arm-bullet-flies-through-residents-window/748277/

******

ALSO SEE (VIDEO): He covered himself with a huge sheet of plastic, wore a reflective vest and had a distinctive walk, said Englewood police who released surveillance video Friday of a thief who snatched cash from a liquor store.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/seen-him-englewood-liquor-store-thief-had-distinctive-disguise-walk/748316/

******

ALSO SEE (VIDEO): Englewood police on Friday released surveillance video of a man they believe is the "calm and composed" robber who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from a local bank earlier this month.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/recognize-him-video-released-of-calm-composed-englewood-bank-robbery-suspect/748333/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.