Englewood Man, 22, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Allendale Girl

An Englewood man was charged with having sex with an underage Allendale girl he apparently met on a dating app, authorities said.

Seti Tonge, 22, remained held Monday in Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

He was arrested Sunday night and charged by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office with sexual assault and child endangerment. Allendale and Waldwick police assisted.

Statutory rape occurs in New Jersey when one of the partners is between 13 and 16 and the other is at least four years older.

Those adults who claim “she/he looked 18″ — or that the victim showed a fake ID — have no defense, under what is known as the standard of strict liability. An adult also can’t claim that he or she was seduced.

It doesn’t matter that the girl or boy consents. Anyone under the age of 16 is deemed incapable of consenting to sex, under the law.

