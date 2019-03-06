Contact Us
Englewood Business Burglary: Wise Owner Kept Register Empty, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Investigators lifted fingerprints from the KNT Food Store in Englewood following the third recent break-in. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

For the third time in recent weeks, Englewood detectives were investigating a break-in at the same luncheonette.

Officers found the front glass door to the KNT Food Store on West Hudson Avenue shattered just before midnight Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Nothing appeared to be taken, Halstead said, adding that “display shelves and merchandise all appeared to be undisturbed.”

The owner responded and confirmed that all merchandise was accounted for.

The secured cash register was ajar – but, wisely, the owner hadn’t left any money in it, Halstead said.

“Note to store owners: If at all possible, do not leave money in the cash registers,” the deputy chief said.

Investigators lifted fingerprints and Englewood firefighters secured the front entrance.

An investigation was continuing, Halstead said.

