Englewood Auto Parts Store Employee, 22, Charged In Fair Lawn Arson

An auto parts store employee who lives in Englewood set a fire at a Fair Lawn home, said authorities who charged him with arson.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit on Monday arrested Fair Lawn native Jonathan Rossi, 22, who lives in the Tryon Garden complex in Englewood, following an investigation with Fair Lawn police, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The April 9 fire didn’t do much damage, authorities said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Along with arson, Rossi is charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

A judge released him pending further court action following a first appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

