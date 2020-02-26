Emotionally Disturbed Man Taken To Hospital After Incident In Washington Township

An emotionally disturbed man was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after police were called to a disturbance in Washington Township, responders said.

Township police were joined at a Linwood Avenue home by their colleagues from Westwood and Ridgewood, as well as Bergen County sheriff's officers, among others.

An ambulance with two officers aboard took the man to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, responders said.

At least one officer may have sustained a minor injury, they said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

