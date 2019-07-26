Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYPD: Device Found In Backpack Of Man Who Jumped In Front Of NYC Train No Threat
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Emerson PD Busts Reputed Brooklyn Counterfeiting Crew With Dozens Of Bogus Bills

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(l. to r.) Stevon Williams, Deondre Harris, Tzyah Bryan, Dontay Williams,
(l. to r.) Stevon Williams, Deondre Harris, Tzyah Bryan, Dontay Williams, Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Several accused members of a Brooklyn counterfeiting crew that's been operating in North Jersey were carrying dozens of bogus bills when Emerson police stopped them, authorities said Friday.

An alert was issued after the crew passed a couple of fakes at a Fairview QuickChek on Monday.

Emerson police spotted their four-door Toyota and pulled it over around 1 a.m. Thursday. The occupants reportedly claimed they’d been playing basketball in the area.

After smelling burnt marijuana, officers reported finding more than two dozen counterfeit $100 bills and a fifty.

Serial numbers apparently matched those of the bills passed in Fairview.

Arrested were:

  • Stevon Williams, 25;
  • Deondre Harris, 21;
  • Dontay Williams, 21;
  • Tzyah Bryan, 20.

Both Emerson and Fairview police charged the quartet with money laundering and counterfeiting conspiracy. Emerson police also charged them with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Bryan also was wanted on warrants out of Westwood and Morris County, records show.

All four remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Local police also notified the U.S. Secret Service.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.