Elmwood Park Police Officer Injured Subduing Shoplifting Suspect

An Elmwood Park police officer was treated for facial injuries she suffered while arresting a shoplifting suspect Thursday, the department said in a statement.

Officer Wendy Tinio responded to the Walgreens at 100 Broadway around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a shoplifter. The manager pointed to a woman pulling a wheeled duffel bag and said she had filled the bag with cosmetics.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jazzmine Colon of Passaic, ran as Tinio was interviewing her, according to police. Tinio chased her and wrangled her to the ground, but Colon kicked and scratched her, briefly breaking free before Tinio caught her once more and restrained her. Backup officers arrived and Colon was handcuffed, police said.

A search turned up more than $400 in merchandise as well as an envelope containing trace amounts of heroin, according to police.

Colon was charged with robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs. She was being held at the Bergen County jail.

Tinio was taken to an area emergency room for X-rays and treatment.

