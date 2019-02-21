Contact Us
Elmwood Park Police ID Suspect In Street Robbery Of Boy, 15

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 15-year-old boy told Elmwood Park police that two robbers – one armed with a folding knife – took his cellphone Thursday night.

The victim said he was walking on Market Street near the CVS when the robbers got out of a red SUV and approached him around 8 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

One of the robbers “brandished a black and silver folding knife and held it to the victim's chest and demanded everything he had,” while “threatening to stop him,” chief said.

The victim only had a cell phone, which he handed over,” Foligno said.

The robbers got back into the SUV and took off, he said.

Elmwood Park detectives obtained a warrant and were preparing to arrest at least of the suspect robbers, the chief said.

