Elmwood Park Police Capture Lyndhurst Man, 44, In Street Robbery Of Boy, 15

Jerry DeMarco
UPDATE: Elmwood Park police captured one of two men who they said robbed a 15-year-old boy of his cellphone Thursday night.

Linden Browne-Jones, a 44-year-old Barbadian national living in Lyndhurst, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday with help from Lyndhurst police, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a weapon -- a folding knife that the chief said was used to rob the teen on Market Street around 8 p.m.

The victim told police he was walking near the CVS when Browne-Jones and an accomplice got out of a red SUV and approached him, Foligno said.

One of the robbers “brandished a black and silver folding knife and held it to the victim's chest and demanded everything he had,” while “threatening to stab him,” the chief said.

"The victim only had a cell phone, which he handed over,” Foligno said.

The robbers got back into the SUV and took off, he said.

Browne-Jones's LinkedIn profile says he most recently worked for UPS as a warehouse employee.

