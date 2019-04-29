Elmwood Park Mayor Charged With Voter Fraud, Resigns

Elmwood Park Mayor Francesco Caramagna resigned from office after being charged with election fraud for filling in ballots for voters, authorities confirmed Monday.

As Daily Voice reported last week, an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office produced the charges against "Frank" Caramagna, 73, who became the first Democratic mayor of the borough in 47 years when he was elected to the post in 2017.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said his office received a complaint earlier this month that Caramagna "interfered with the election process with regard to applications for vote by mail ballots in the 2017 mayoral election in Elmwood Park."

Calo said his investigators determined that, between March 2017 and November 2018, Caramagna "had interfered with the secrecy of the election process by completing portions of the application for vote by mail ballot, primary election ballot certifications and general election ballot certifications of registered voters in the borough."

Caramagan, who resigned on Sunday after returning from vacation with his family in Orlando, FL, was booked and released pending a May 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

