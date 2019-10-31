Elmwood Park Man, 20, Charged With Having 18,806 Child Porn Files, Sharing 8,215

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Justin K. Kinchen
Justin K. Kinchen Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An unemployed Elmwood Park man was caught with 18,806 child pornography files, many of which he shared with others, authorities said.

Justin K. Kinchen, 20, was taken into custody following a raid at his home in the Elmwood Terrace apartments, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Cyber Crimes Unit investigators found the trove of images “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said, 8,215 of which he “used several social media and file-sharing applications to share with others.”

Kinchen remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Elmwood Park police for their assistance.

