Elmwood Park Fatal: Passaic Woman, 27, Killed Crossing Route 46

Jerry DeMarco
Several people over the years have been struck and killed trying to make their way to or from the 7-Eleven on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 27-year-old Passaic woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night as she tried to cross Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

No summonses were issued to the driver of the Ford F-150, which struck the victim as she crossed the highway on the eastbound side near the 7-Eleven at 8:20 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

Several people over the years have been struck and killed trying to make their way to or from the convenience store.

The road was expected to be closed for the investigation until somewhere between 4:30-6:30 a.m., authorities said.

Borough police were working with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

