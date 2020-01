An Elizabeth woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her knee Tuesday evening.

The victim was walking to her house on Walnut Street when she saw two men arguing in the middle of the street, a spokesperson for the Elizabeth Police Department said.

She then heard gunshots and suffered a gunshot wound to her knee, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.