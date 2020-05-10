Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Elizabeth Woman, 21, Fatally Run Over By Box Truck

Cecilia Levine
Sabryna Morales
Sabryna Morales Photo Credit: Sabryna Morales Facebook

A 21-year-old Elizabeth woman died after being run over by a box truck Saturday evening, authorities said.

Sabryna Morales was found at the 900 block of East Grand Street with serious injuries, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo announced Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:50 p.m. near the Route 1&9 intersection, authorities said.

Authorities did not release further information.

This incident is being investigated by the Union County Homicide Task Force and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Elizabeth Police Department.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio at 908-721-8186.

