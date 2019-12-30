Elizabeth Teen Shot And Killed Over The Weekend

A 19-year-old Elizabeth man was fatally shot in the city Sunday, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded to a gas station parking lot in the 300 block of Morris Avenue around 10:45 p.m., where they found Haneef Brockington, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The joint investigation was ongoing Monday, and as being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force. The Elizabeth Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 and/or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio 908-721-8186 of the prosecutor's office.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

