Elizabeth Property Manager Stole $120K From 89-Year-Old Tenant: Prosecutor

A woman who runs an Elizabeth apartment complex drained $120,000 from an elderly tenant's bank account after gaining her trust, spending the money on vacations and other luxuries, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Natalia Calderon-Diaz, 33, befriended the 89-year-old woman, who lives alone in the Linden Arms apartments on Linden Avenue. After persuading the woman to provide access to her bank account, Calderon-Diaz began withdrawing money from it in December 2017, authorities allege. She kept making withdrawals until June, authorities also said.

Calderon-Diaz spent the money on vacations to Miami and Las Vegas as well as on designer clothing, the prosecutor's office said.

She has been charged with theft and is scheduled to make a court appearance Sept. 20. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

