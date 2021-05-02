Elizabeth Man Charged With Murder In Brutal Apartment Beating Death Of Woman, 22

A 21-year-old man was jailed this week on accusations he beat a 22-year-old woman to death in his Downtown Elizabeth apartment building last month, authorities said.

Andrew Burr, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses in connection in the early January death of Shaquin Ingram, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves announced Friday.

Police responding to an apartment on the 10 block of Jacques Street to perform a welfare check around 1 a.m., on Jan 5. found Ingram with serious injuries, according to Union County Homicide Task Force Supervisor Scott M. Peterson, who is prosecuting the case. Ingram was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation identified Burr as a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident at his home Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Burr was lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Union County Superior Court.

“This was a brutal crime that cut short what was clearly a promising young life,” Ruotolo said.

“While this arrest does not bring Ms. Ingram back, we hope it comes as some small solace to her loved ones, and I commend the dedicated efforts of the investigators from UCPO, EPD, and UCSO, who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489.

