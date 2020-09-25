Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Elizabeth Man Charged In Hit-Run Death Of Newark Man

Cecilia Levine
Francisco Salazar
Francisco Salazar Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

An Elizabeth man was arrested in the hit-and-run accident that killed a Newark man last month, authorities said Friday.

Francisco Salazar, 35, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler that struck Devere L. Rogers, 42, who was walking near McCarter Highway and 4th Avenue Aug. 15 around 11:40 p.m.,  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Rogers was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Salazar was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

