Elizabeth Man Charged In Fatal Valentine's Day Stabbing

An Elizabeth man was being held in the Union County Jail after stabbing a 67-year-old city resident dead on Valentine's Day, authorities said.

Javier Ramirez-Jimenez, 48, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Carlos Ariza, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Sunday.

The two men were arguing in a car on the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue 11:45 p.m. Friday, when things turned physical, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ariza was found by police responding to the scene with a stab wound in his torso, Ruotolo said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours later, authorities said.

Ramirez-Jimenez was identified as a suspect in the incident and taken into custody without incident pending a a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230.

