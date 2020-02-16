Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Elizabeth Man Charged In Fatal Valentine's Day Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
The 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth.
The 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Elizabeth man was being held in the Union County Jail after stabbing a 67-year-old city resident dead on Valentine's Day, authorities said.

Javier Ramirez-Jimenez, 48, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Carlos Ariza, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Sunday.

The two men were arguing in a car on the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue 11:45 p.m. Friday, when things turned physical, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ariza was found by police responding to the scene with a stab wound in his torso, Ruotolo said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours later, authorities said.

Ramirez-Jimenez was identified as a suspect in the incident and taken into custody without incident pending a  a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230.

