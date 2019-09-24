Contact Us
Elizabeth Man Charged In Fatal Bar Fight

Paul Milo
An arrest has been made in the death of a man during an Elizabeth bar fight in July.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old Elizabeth man faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the killing of another city man over the summer, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Police were called to Ben's Bar on Meadow Street around 2 a.m. on a report of a fight. Police found an injured Oscar Melara, 28, who was rushed to Trinitas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Laquan McCall, 28, was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday. He was being held in the Union County jail.

Anyone with information about Melara’s death is urged to contact Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

