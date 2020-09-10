Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police: Landscapers Didn't Attempt To Lure Boy, 13, Near Washington Township Shopping Center
Elizabeth Man Accused Of Killing Victim In Front Of Teen Girl They Were Fighting Over

Cecilia Levine
Queensbridge Houses in Queens
Queensbridge Houses in Queens Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Elizabeth man was tracked down in Upstate New York and accused of killing a Queens man in front of the 17-year-old girl they were fighting over, the NY Daily News reports.

Patshawn McMitchell, 24, was tracked down in Watertown, NY -- 30 miles from the Canadian border -- and returned to Queens on Thursday, police said.

McMitchell was charged with murder for the killing of 23-year-old Dahmel Miller, in the Queensbridge Houses on Vernon Boulevard near 40th Avenue Sept. 8.

Miller was shot in the buttocks and stomach somewhere between the front door and first floor of a building as the girl watched, according to the Daily News.

Miller was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

McMitchell was also charged with menacing, criminal contempt, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, reportedly due to the presence of the teen.

