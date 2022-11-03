Elizabeth Man, 60, Sexually Assaulted 3 Girls For Years: Prosecutor

A 60-year-old Elizabeth man has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted three girls over the course of several years, authorities said.

Ivan Calderon became the center of the investigation in January, when authorities were notified he sexually assaulted a girl between 2005 and 2015, according to Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Dillon, who is prosecuting the case.

As the investigation progressed, two alleged victims came forward, and said Calderon repeatedly sexually assaulted them when they were juveniles between 2003 and 2009, Dillon said. All three victims were less than 13 years-old during the duration of these crimes, according to Dillon.

Calderon was arrested in late January and lodged in the Union County Jail after being charged with sexually assaulting the first victim. As a result of the Special Victims Unit continuing investigation, he was subsequently charged with the sexual assaults of the additional two females during the first week of March. Calderon will remain detained prior to his trial or the final disposition of his cases.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about Calderon is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Kenneth Mirabelli at (908) 477-3074.

