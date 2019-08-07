Elizabeth Man, 19, Fatally Shot Over The Weekend

A 19-year-old Elizabeth resident was shot and killed in the city Saturday night, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Carlos Rodriguez was found by police on the sidewalk in the 500 block of East Jersey Street around 7 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he died Sunday afternoon.

The county's Homicide Task Force as well as Elizabeth and county police are taking part in the investigation along with the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Task Force Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380, Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271, or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Carrie Scharpnick at 908-558-2069.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

