Elizabeth Driver Charged In Linden Crash That Killed Newark Brothers

A 33-year-old Elizabeth man has been charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed two brothers from Newark last summer in Linden, authorities said.

Jose Reyes-Morales was heading north in a 017 BMW 330I northbound on Route 1 when he struck a 2004 Mazda 3, making a U-turn from Interstate 278 at Morses Mill Road around 11:30 p.m., on Jun 15, 2021, Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

The Mazda then collided with a 2002 Honda SUV and continued off the roadway.

The occupants of the Mazda — Manuel Green, 22, and his brother Clarence Green, 15 — were both killed.

Reyes-Morales and his female passenger were both transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, a male, was also transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reyes-Morales was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide.

He was arrested at his home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2021 without incident and remanded to the Union County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.