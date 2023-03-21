Contact Us
Elizabeth Dog Fighting Accident Leaves 2 Pit Bulls Dead, 3 Women Hospitalized

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth FD ambulance.
Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309

Police opened fire on two of five fighting pit bulls who bit three women Tuesday morning, March 21 at their Elizabeth home, authorities said.

Police were called to the Amity Street home when the dogs attacked a person who tried separating them, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Police shot and killed two of the dogs. The three women who were bitten were hospitalized in unknown condition, authorities said.

Their condition was not immediately known.

