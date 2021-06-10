Elizabeth Child, 3, Mauled By Dogs In Backyard, Killed After Fall From Window

A 3-year-old boy fell from a window of a home and was then attacked by dogs, killing him Wednesday in Elizabeth, authorities said.

The boy was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center with serious injuries after falling from a rear window on the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:25 p.m., the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The two dogs owned by the boy's family were in the fenced-in yard when he fell, authorities said. The "aggressive" pit bull then began tearing at the boy's legs, initial reports say.

The child was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Representatives of a local animal control organization responded to the scene and secured the dogs, which were taken to another location, authorities said.

No criminal charges associated with this incident had been filed as of Thursday.

Anyone with any information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.