Electric Scooter Rider, 48, Struck, Killed By SUV In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
715 Ocean Ave., Jersey City
715 Ocean Ave., Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 48-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after being struck by an SUV in Jersey City, authorities said.

The rider was struck by a 56-year-old woman driving a Nissan Rogue on the 700 block of Ocean Avenue around 4:20 p.m., Jersey City officials said.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Nissan driver had not been charged as of Friday.

The identities of the victim and driver were not released.

