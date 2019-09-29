Elderly Westwood Man Found Dead After Crashing Through Apartment Window

An elderly Westwood man was found dead outside his apartment Sunday after crashing through a window, authorities said.

The 85-year-old victim struck a ground-level gas meter at the Coventry Square Apartments off Charles Street across Old Hook Road from Pascack Valley Medical Center.

An upper-floor window was broken, a shade hung out and glass surrounded the victim, whose body remained covered outside the building hours after the initial call came in, residents said.

The victim was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives were investigating, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

"We don't believe there was anything criminal," the chief said, adding that investigators believe the incident occurred before dawn.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.