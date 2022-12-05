Elderly Route 208 Driver Sends Car Through Fence

A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12.

The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.

The driver was hospitalized for evaluation and his passenger was unharmed.

Wyckoff police, Wyckoff EMS, and a paramedic team from The Valley responded. The car was towed and the fence was left heavily damaged.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

