Elderly Couple Potentially Dead As Massive Fire Destroys Morris County Home, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Morris Township Fire Department
Morris Township Fire Department Photo Credit: Morris Township Fire Department via Facebook

An elderly couple may have lost their lives as a massive fire destroyed their Morris County home, authorities said.

Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, are still unaccounted for following the blaze that broke out at their home on Normandy Heights Road in Morris Township around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, August 5, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said alongside local officials.

The Morris Township Fire Department battled the blaze for several hours before it was fully extinguished.

Repeated efforts by emergency crews to locate the Ricciardis were unsuccessful due to the extent of the damages, Carroll said.

Several crews remain present at the scene as the search continues, authorities said.

Additional details were not released.

Additional details were not released.