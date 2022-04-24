Ejected Driver Run Over, Killed By Tractor Trailer On NJ Turnpike: State Police

A driver who was ejected in a crash on the NJ Turnpike died after being struck by a tractor trailer early Sunday, April 24, authorities said.

A Toyota Corolla traveling north near milepost 105.9 in Newark was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The impact caused the Toyota to cross the roadway and strike the right guardrail. As a result of the crash, the driver of the Toyota was ejected.

A tractor trailer traveling north struck the driver. Identities were not being released as of Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on the outer roadway to the western spur. The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment.

