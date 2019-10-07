Contact Us
Edna Mahan Guard From Bayonne Charged With Witness Tampering, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.
The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. Photo Credit: State.NJ.US

Another guard at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has been charged amidst an ongoing investigation into criminal activity.

Jose R. Martinez, 42, of Bayonne, had been working as a lieutenant at the Union Township facility when he asked a fellow officer to provide false information during an investigation into criminal activity, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint press release.

Martinez was charged with witness tampering following an investigation conducted by the New Jersey Department of Corrections, authorities said.

Since 2015, seven Edna Mahan staff members have been criminally accused of sexually abusing inmates.

“The NJDOC remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of those in our custody and through our Special Investigations Division will continue to work relentlessly with law enforcement partners throughout the state to ensure that those who threaten that safety are held accountable,” Acting Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks said.

Click here for more on the investigation from NJ.com.

