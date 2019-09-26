Contact Us
Edgewater Police Officer Pulls Suicidal Man From Hudson River

Jerry DeMarco
The distraught man was up to his waist in the Hudson, Edgewater police said.
The distraught man was up to his waist in the Hudson, Edgewater police said. Photo Credit: Ron Skokandich

An Edgewater police officer pulled a suicidal man from the Hudson River early Thursday evening.

Responding shortly before 6 p.m. to a 911 call of a man who'd jumped in, Officer Jorge Vanegas found the Paterson resident – upset over ongoing marital issues – up to his waist in the water off the Hudson River Walkway at Edgewater Commons, Detective Dale Price said.

Vanegas negotiated his way down the rocky shoreline, reached for the man’s arm and pulled him to safety.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for an evaluation.

An Edgewater Fire Department boat also responded along with other borough police officers.

