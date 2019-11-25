Edgewater PD: Hit-Run Driver Who Toppled New River Road Crosswalk Signs Caught

Edgewater detectives tracked down an SUV driver from Harrington Park who they said fled more than 10 miles on a flat tire after knocking down two poles with signs that were installed to make a dangerous intersection safer.

Surveillance footage helped investigators find the black 2012 Mazda CX-9 that Carmela Stewart, 53, abandoned with a flat tire and heavy front-end damage on Route 9W in Alpine last Thursday night, Detective Sgt. Tim Farrell said Monday.

Pieces of the SUV remained at the scene as the SUV fled north on River Road after knocking down the poles at the Garden Place intersection shortly before 10:30 p.m., the sergeant said.

“This is the site of the recently installed crosswalk/median with flashing amber lights to alert driver to slow down for crossing pedestrians,” Farrell said.

Police issued an alert and got an anonymous tip a short time later, he said.

“The vehicle was driven with heavy front-end damage and a flat tire from the accident scene all the way to Route 9W in Alpine, where it was ultimately abandoned,” Farrell said.

It was towed to a body shop around 7 o’clock the next morning, he said.

Farrell said he and Detective Dale Price went to Stewart’s home, where she “ultimately admitted to driving the vehicle and leaving the scene, providing no reasonable explanation.”

They issued Stewart summonses for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report it and reckless driving.

She’s due to answer the summonses in Municipal Court on Dec. 19.

The signs at River Road and Garden Place in Edgewater had been up for about three months before the poles were knocked down.

PHOTO/INSET: Lisa Liss

