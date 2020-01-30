Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Edgewater Pays $3 Million In Settlement With Woman Who Fell From Yacht, Report Says

Jerry DeMarco
Edgewater Marina
Edgewater Marina Photo Credit: Googlemaps

The borough of Edgewater is paying $3 million of a settlement with a woman who suffered a brain injury in a fall from a yacht, a published report says.

Jennifer Brashears, 48, was exiting a 50-foot yacht that had been lifted from the water by a hoist at the Edgewater Marina  in July 2014 when she fell 10 feet from a platform, hitting her head, according to court papers.

Brashears suffered a bleed in her brain and needed surgery that included removing a third of her skull to prevent fatal swelling and another operation to address an infection, the New Jersey Law Journal reported .

This left her with a disabling brain injury that kept her from returning to work or living independently, the report says .

Brashears sued the marina, the borough and boat owner Dean Borghi, arguing that an improperly trained operator ignored posted warnings – and OSHA regulations -- that a boat must never be lifted with someone aboard.

The defendants countered that Brashears was drunk at the time, the NJ Law Journal report says .

Superior Court Judge Robert Polifroni on Jan. 22 approved a settlement, mediated by retired judge Peter Doyne of Ferro, Labella & Weiss in Hackensack, through which the borough pays $3 million and Borghi $700,000, it says .

Samuel Davis of Davis, Saperstein & Salomon in Teaneck represented Brashears. Harry Norton of Norton, Murphy, Sheehy & Corrubia in Woodland Park represented the marina and the borough. Thomas Mueller of Lucas & Cavalier in Philadelphia represented Borghi.

