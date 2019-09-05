Edgewater Man Charged In National Park Crash That Killed 3

An Edgewater man who spent the night drinking at a local bar was charged with manslaughter after he crashed his car, killing three people over the weekend in Maine.

Praneeth Manubolu, 28, sustained non life-threatening injuries when he veered off the road and struck a tree around 2:30 a.m., Saturday on in Acadia National Park, a press release says.

The three passengers who died in the accident were identified as Lenny Fuchs, 36, Laura Leong, 30, and Zeeshan Mohammed, 27, all of New York City.

Local police received a call from Manubolu just before 3 a.m. reporting a one-car crash on the one-way section of Park Loop Road, the release says.

Manubolu was taken to a local hospital for treatment and arrested on a criminal complaint following his release.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.