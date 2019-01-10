Edgewater Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal-State Strike Force Admits Laundering $850,000 In Drug Money

An ex-con living in Edgewater admitted in federal court Tuesday that he laundered more than $850,000 in drug money.

Bobbie L. Henderson III, 36, was living in the St. Moritz high-rise off Gorge Road when, federal authorities said, he “conspired with others to launder the proceeds of narcotics distribution, with the intent to promote the distribution of narcotics.”

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler scheduled sentencing for Jan. 8, 2020 after Henderson pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newark to conspiracy as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Henderson five years ago was charged in Pennsylvania with fighting with police who took him into custody after he crashed his car in the middle of a highway and left it there.

Carpenito cited work on the investigation by the New York Strike Force, a crime-fighting unit comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The principal mission of the OCDETF program, he said, is to “identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.”

The Strike Force is housed at the DEA’s New York Division and includes agents and officers of the DEA, the ATF, the Secret Service, the IRS, the U.S. Marshals Service, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard, the NYPD, New York State Police, the New York National Guard, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Clarkstown Police Department and Port Washington police departments.

The plea was secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of Carpenito’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.