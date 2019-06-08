Edgewater Driver Charged With Carrying 72 THC Vape Cartridges

An Edgewater driver who at 20 already has an adult criminal history was carrying six dozen THC vape oil cartridges when he was stopped, borough police said.

Marc A. Helewa, 20, told detectives who stopped him on Hilliard Avenue and Edgewater Place for having no front license plate and tinted windows that he had some pot in the center console of his 2014 Mercedes E350, Detective Sgt. Timothy Farrell said.

Farrell, who made the stop with Detective Theodore Wetklow, said they found three cases of THC vape oil in the trunk.

They charged Helewa with drug-related offense and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge hours later ordered Helewa released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Helewa's history includes a May 2017 crash in the parking lot at Leonia High School for which he was charged with being under the influence of drugs after smoking marijuana, authorities said at the time.

SEE: Ex-Student In Leonia HS Parking Lot Rollover Charged With DWI, Drugs

Helewa, a former LHS student, also was arrested on weapons, obstruction and criminal trespassing charges in Fort Lee two years ago, records show.

