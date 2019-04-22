Easter Sunday Fire Severely Damages Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: No one was injured in an Easter Sunday fire that severely damaged a Little Ferry home.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 11 a.m. outside and extended up the side and through the attic of the 2½-story wood-frame Mariani Drive home, responders said.

Little Ferry firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie and South Hackensack.

They had the fire knocked in 20 or so minutes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.