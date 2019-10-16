East Orange Police Sergeant Sexually Assaulted Kids: Prosecutor

A sergeant on the East Orange police force who has been active in volunteer youth sports leagues faces multiple charges for sex crimes against two children, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Union County authorities were asked by their counterparts in Essex County to launch an investigation into Sgt. Edward Giles, 59, who has been with the East Orange force for 30 years, a Union County spokesman said in a statement. The incidents for which he has been charged occurred at Giles' home on West 4th Street in Roselle, authorities also said.

Giles, a community resource officer who was the football director for the East Orange Police Athletic League, is accused of assaulting a player on the WIldcats youth team on multiple occasions from 1998 to 2000. The boy was 11 when the assaults began, authorities said.

Giles is also accused of assaulting a second player, who was 12 when the assaults began, in 2002 and 2003.

Giles has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child victim over whom the defendant had supervisory or disciplinary power, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of various second-degree sexual offenses against a child victim, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual offenses against a child victim, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of trust in the community as a means to victimize children,” Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. “We believe that there are likely additional victims yet to be identified, and we are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring him to justice.”

Giles was arrested Friday. An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, when authorities will ask that he remain in custody while the case is pending.

Anyone with information about the activities of Giles is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

