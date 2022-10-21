East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said.

Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Police called to a shooting on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue in Newark around 1:50 a.m. found Ligon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

Both Mahorn and Randolph are charged with murder. Mahorn is also charged with conspiracy and three weapons offenses, while Randolph is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, resisting arrest, and three weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential. These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.