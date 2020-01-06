Contact Us
East Orange Man Fatally Struck By NJ Transit Train ID'd

Cecilia Levine
An East Orange man was fatally struck by a New Jersey Transit train late Sunday night, NJ Transit officials said.

Gregory Brantley, 31, was hit by a Morris & Essex line train just east or the Highland Avenue station in Orange around 11 p.m., according to a New Jersey Transit spokesperson.

The New York Penn Station-bound train had left from Dover at 10:05 p.m., and was carrying 28 passengers and crew members.

Service was suspended for about 45 minutes.

