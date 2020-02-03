East Newark Man Changing Tire Struck, Killed By Car On NJ Turnpike

A 33-year-old East Newark man was struck and killed by a car while changing a tire on the NJ Turnpike, authorities said.

Police found Jose Peralta lying in the roadway around 11:50 Saturday night in Secaucus, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver did not stop after hitting Peralta on the right shoulder of the southbound eastern spur, state police said.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the victim.

