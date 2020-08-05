DWI Sussex County Driver Crashes On Route 46, Police Charge

A Sussex County woman was intoxicated when she crashed her car on Route 46, authorities said.

Officers in Mount Olive responded to a crash at the former Board of Education building on Route 46 in Budd Lake shortly after 10:50 p.m. on Monday, August 3, where the driver -- Gabriella C. Accenturo, 27, of Newton -- appeared to be intoxicated, authorities said in a release.

Accenturo — who was uninjured in the crash — was attempting to exit her silver Mazda when officers approached and detected an alcoholic odor, authorities said.

Accenturo was asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which police say she did not pass.

She was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Accenturo was released to a sober driver pending a hearing in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.