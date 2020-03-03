DWI Sussex County Driver Again Karate Kicks Officers, EMT After Car Rolls In Ditch, Police Say

A Sussex County woman who once "karate kicked" a police officer was arrested for doing the same thing again to a pair of officers and an EMT Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a vehicle driving erratically with two flat tires on County Route 631found Sheila A. Celentano, 44, who had abandoned her vehicle and was running down Newton Street barefoot, Franklin Borough police said.

Celentano -- who had been drinking and was found with an open container of alcohol -- let her car roll into a ditch as she yelled profanities at police and resisted arrest, authorities said.

While in custody, Celentano kicked a Franklin Borough police sergeant and detective in the chest, according to police. While being taken to the hospital, Celentano kicked an EMT in the stomach.

Celentano was is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and was issued numerous motor vehicle summonses.

She had been arrested in November 2018 after "karate kicking" an officer responding to a 9-1-1 call.

Celentano was processed and released in accordance with the New Jersey Bail Reform act, pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court. She was transported to the Newton Medical Center for evaluation.

