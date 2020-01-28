DWI Sparta Driver Accused Of Pinning Pedestrian With Car Arrested Again For Drunk Driving

Contact Us
Valerie Musson
A woman from Sparta who was accused of seriously injuring a man in a 2012 DWI incident was arrested once again for driving drunk, police say.
A Sparta woman accused of drunkenly pinning a man against a guardrail with her car in 2012 was arrested once again for drunk driving, authorities said.

Charlene Myers, 48, admitted to police she had two beers before driving her red Jeep up a curb and into the grass near the Blue Heron Park and Ride around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, local police said.

Myers was arrested and transported to headquarters after failing a series of field sobriety tests, reports say.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to keep right and failure to maintain lane.

In 2012, Myers pinned a male pedestrian against a guard rail with her car, seriously injuring him while drunk, the NJHerald reports.

Myers was released to a sober adult pending a hearing.

