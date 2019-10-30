Contact Us
DWI Passaic County Driver Ran Over Victim Multiple Times, PD Says

Cecilia Levine
Jaqueline Lowe, 22, of Pompton Lakes, was drunk when she ran over a person multiple times outside of a Route 206 strip club, authorities said. Photo Credit: Sussex County Jail/Google Maps

A Passaic County woman had been drinking when she ran over a person several times with her car in a Sussex County parking lot, said authorities who charged her.

Jacqueline Lowe, 22, of Pompton Lakes, was being held in the Sussex County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault by auto, weapon possession and more, stemming from the Sunday incident in a bar parking lot, Andover police said in a news release.

Witnesses of the 1:50 a.m. incident, in the parking lot at The Bare Den -- a gentleman's club on Route 206 -- were able to provide responding officers with the license plate of the car in question -- a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Andover police said.

Byram Township police saw the car traveling southbound on Route 206 and arrested the driver, Jacqueline Lowe, who was later turned over to Andover police.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, where they remain in stable condition ,authorities said.

Lowe was also charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failing to report and accident.

