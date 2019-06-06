DWI Motorist Driving On Rim Fights With West Milford Police, Authorities Charge

A drunken motorist driving on a rim fought with West Milford police who took him into custody, authorities said.

Officers Anthony Frassa and Jill Brickman had a pair of drug suspects stopped when they spotted the disabled car heading north, sparks flying, on Clinton Road near Route 23.

“After getting the vehicle to stop, [Brickman] noticed vomit outside the driver’s door,” according to a police report.

Both officers subdued and arrested the driver, identified as 21-year-old Connor Backes of Denville. They charged him with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Backes was released to a family member pending a court appearance.

Frassa had stopped the first vehicle for having its high beams activated.

After smelling burnt marijuana coming from the car, the officer seized a small bag of pot and another of cocaine while arresting the occupants – identified as driver Michael Kaps and passenger Elizabeth Latorre, both 19 of Woodland Park.

Both were charged with drug possession and released pending a court hearing.

