Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Motorist Driving On Rim Fights With West Milford Police, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Milford police
West Milford police Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A drunken motorist driving on a rim fought with West Milford police who took him into custody, authorities said.

Officers Anthony Frassa and Jill Brickman had a pair of drug suspects stopped when they spotted the disabled car heading north, sparks flying, on Clinton Road near Route 23.

“After getting the vehicle to stop, [Brickman] noticed vomit outside the driver’s door,” according to a police report.

Both officers subdued and arrested the driver, identified as 21-year-old Connor Backes of Denville. They charged him with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Backes was released to a family member pending a court appearance.

Frassa had stopped the first vehicle for having its high beams activated.

After smelling burnt marijuana coming from the car, the officer seized a small bag of pot and another of cocaine while arresting the occupants – identified as driver Michael Kaps and passenger Elizabeth Latorre, both 19 of Woodland Park.

Both were charged with drug possession and released pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.